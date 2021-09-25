Daily Weather Forecast For Sterling

STERLING, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 25 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 87 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Sunday, September 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Monday, September 27 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 28 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



