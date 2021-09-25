Daily Weather Forecast For Sterling
STERLING, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
