Weather Forecast For Fergus Falls
FERGUS FALLS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 51 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 57 °F
- 13 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0