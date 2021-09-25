Kaufman Weather Forecast
KAUFMAN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, September 26
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, September 28
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
