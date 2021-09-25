4-Day Weather Forecast For Manchester
MANCHESTER, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Patchy fog then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then areas of fog overnight
- High 72 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 7 mph
Sunday, September 26
Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of fog overnight
- High 74 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Monday, September 27
Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of fog overnight
- High 81 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while areas of fog overnight
- High 83 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
