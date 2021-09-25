CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connellsville, PA

Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

 8 days ago

(CONNELLSVILLE, PA.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Connellsville Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Connellsville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F94vm_0c7ncXov00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 73 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

