CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Safford, AZ

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Safford Voice
Safford Voice
 8 days ago

(SAFFORD, AZ) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Safford Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Safford:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0c7ncEIM00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Safford, AZ
Safford Voice

Safford Voice

Safford, AZ
75
Followers
246
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Safford Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy