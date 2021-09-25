COUNTERFEIT MONEY ALERT CONTINUES

(EFFINGHAM) State and local authorities are continuing to alert the public that counterfeit money is being passed throughout our entire downstate region. Yesterday’s update says the counterfeit bills have mostly been in the $20 and $100 denominations and that these bills have showed up various locations throughout downstate Illinois. While the counterfeit bills all have different serial numbers, some are rather noticeable due to the texture of paper, color, and centering. Authorities ask everyone to inspect all bills upon receipt and contact local or state law enforcement personnel if any fraudulent bills are suspected at any time.