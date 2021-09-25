At least something was running rings around the other.

Last year, Ring, a home security brand owned by Amazon, unveiled a new security camera that garnered a lot of skepticism. Called the Ring Always Home Cam, this security camera is affixed to what’s essentially a drone, allowing it to fly indoors and capture what’s going on in your home from multiple perspectives. The idea of an Internet-connected, Amazon-made drone that records inside your home obviously sounds scary to many, but it’s hard to deny the concept is cool and perhaps useful to some. For those that are interested in the Ring Always Home Cam, Amazon today announced availability details.

