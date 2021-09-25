CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

In 2022, You Can Journey To The Galápagos Islands Without Leaving Texas At The Houston Zoo

By Katie Lawrence
If you’ve ever wanted to visit the Galápagos Islands, you’ll soon get the chance – and you don’t even need a passport or plane ticket! In the fall of 2022, to celebrate its 100-year anniversary, the Houston Zoo will unveil a state-of-the-art exhibit showcasing the unique and diverse wildlife of the famous island chain. From the iconic Galápagos tortoises to sea lions and a whole host of other fascinating creatures, the exhibit will quickly become one of your favorites.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g4phq_0c7nUQZA00
This tunnel of trees is among the most recognizable spots in Texas, marking the entrance to the beloved Houston Zoo.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1644Qa_0c7nUQZA00
Over 6,000 animals across nearly a thousand different species call the zoo home, and you'll see everything from giraffes to tropical fish in every color imaginable.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oSl9n_0c7nUQZA00
In autumn of 2022, to celebrate its 100-year anniversary, the zoo is set to unveil a state-of-the-art Galápagos Islands exhibit that will transport visitors overseas without ever leaving Texas.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=273Hnn_0c7nUQZA00
While the exhibit is obviously not complete, this artist rendering helps showcase what it will look like.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qFccC_0c7nUQZA00
Of course, the stars of the show will be the Galápagos tortoises, the largest living species of tortoise. They can grow to weigh nearly 1,000 pounds and have lifespans of up to 177 years!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EkTqV_0c7nUQZA00
Humboldt penguins will also be part of the Galápagos Islands exhibit, and the announcement has caused quite the hubbub among Houstonians.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PLwco_0c7nUQZA00
Address: 6200 Hermann Park Drive, Houston, TX 77030.

Are you excited about the Galápagos Islands exhibit at the Houston Zoo? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section, and check out our previous article for another zoo in Texas that’s perfect for a family day trip.

