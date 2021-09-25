In 2022, You Can Journey To The Galápagos Islands Without Leaving Texas At The Houston Zoo

If you’ve ever wanted to visit the Galápagos Islands, you’ll soon get the chance – and you don’t even need a passport or plane ticket! In the fall of 2022, to celebrate its 100-year anniversary, the Houston Zoo will unveil a state-of-the-art exhibit showcasing the unique and diverse wildlife of the famous island chain. From the iconic Galápagos tortoises to sea lions and a whole host of other fascinating creatures, the exhibit will quickly become one of your favorites.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

This tunnel of trees is among the most recognizable spots in Texas, marking the entrance to the beloved Houston Zoo.

Over 6,000 animals across nearly a thousand different species call the zoo home, and you'll see everything from giraffes to tropical fish in every color imaginable.

In autumn of 2022, to celebrate its 100-year anniversary, the zoo is set to unveil a state-of-the-art Galápagos Islands exhibit that will transport visitors overseas without ever leaving Texas.

While the exhibit is obviously not complete, this artist rendering helps showcase what it will look like.

Of course, the stars of the show will be the Galápagos tortoises, the largest living species of tortoise. They can grow to weigh nearly 1,000 pounds and have lifespans of up to 177 years!

Humboldt penguins will also be part of the Galápagos Islands exhibit, and the announcement has caused quite the hubbub among Houstonians.

Address: 6200 Hermann Park Drive, Houston, TX 77030.

Are you excited about the Galápagos Islands exhibit at the Houston Zoo? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section