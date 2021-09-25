In 2022, You Can Journey To The Galápagos Islands Without Leaving Texas At The Houston Zoo
If you’ve ever wanted to visit the Galápagos Islands, you’ll soon get the chance – and you don’t even need a passport or plane ticket! In the fall of 2022, to celebrate its 100-year anniversary, the Houston Zoo will unveil a state-of-the-art exhibit showcasing the unique and diverse wildlife of the famous island chain. From the iconic Galápagos tortoises to sea lions and a whole host of other fascinating creatures, the exhibit will quickly become one of your favorites.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
Are you excited about the Galápagos Islands exhibit at the Houston Zoo?
