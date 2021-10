Tampa Taco Fest returns in October. Taco fans, it’s time to get ready for Tampa Taco Fest 2021. You’ll get to try some amazing flavors. We’ll get to enjoy the fall festivals as the temperatures begin to fall. One of those is the return of Tampa Taco Fest. It’s taking place on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Al Lopez Park in Tampa. Hours of the event are 10 AM to 6 PM.