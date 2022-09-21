Best Odyssey Putters 2022

Best Odyssey Putters

When you look at the best Odyssey putters, you are looking at a brand that has become synonymous with designing and manufacturing some of the best putters in the world for a long time now. The brand accounts for four in every 10 putters sold and over 50 per cent of the putters in play on the DP World Tour and it is the No. 1 on every major tour worldwide.

The Odyssey 2-ball shape is as iconic as it gets in the putter market while the brand also has modern technology like Stroke Lab shafts and Triple Track alignment that appears on their putters and ball, plus of course the premium Toulon Design creations.

Needless to say there’s something for everyone here and, through some amazing shaft technology, the feel on all these putters is excellent. If you struggle with your alignment and want the best mallet putters or you’re after something that looks sensational and want the best blade putters then here are some of the best putters in the Odyssey range.

Alternatively, if Odyssey is not for you, then we have also created guides on other brands, such as the best Scotty Cameron putters , the best TaylorMade putters , and even the best Ping putters currently on sale.

Best Odyssey Putters

Best Forgiving Odyssey Putters

Bringing new technology to the market that helps you hole more putts is something Callaway excel at. Below are the most forgiving Odyssey putters that come in a number of shapes and styles, all aimed at making it easier for you to get the ball in the hole.

(Image credit: MHopley)

Face: White Hot

Confidence inspiring shape Good alignment line options Great grip Prefer darker head across all models

The Odyssey Eleven putter might be one of the most forgiving putters on the market. It is a super-high MOI product that is made up of a steel crown with a lightweight TPU & aluminum under-body and heavyweight steel weights in each of the back corners.

The Eleven comes with the has a long alignment line shown or a plain head or the three lined Tripe Track alignment depending on your preference. The high tech design is completed by the Stroke Lab shaft that combines steel and graphite to improve stroke consistency.

Read our full Odyssey Eleven Putter review

(Image credit: MHopley)

Face: White Hot

Very stable putter for a blade Good feel from White Hot insert Sleek looks Sound was little hollow

The Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K putter brings high MOI to a blade putter shape thanks to large amounts of tungsten in the heel and toe of the putter. This creates a more forgiving blade that will suit an arc putting stroke.

It comes in the #2 shape and also a Double Wide which is excellent too and when combined with the stock Stroke Lab shaft for more consistency, you have a putter masks a lot of forgiveness in a classic style.

Read our Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K putter review

(Image credit: Future)

Face: White Hot

Incredibly easy to line up putts Very stable off centre Triple Track head not as useful without corresponding balls

While this putter doesn’t swing itself, it pretty much does the rest for you. Odyssey has added some incredibly useful alignment tools to the 2-Ball Ten, a putter that is surprisingly lightweight, easy to roll and forgiving across the face.

The 2-Ball Ten comes with Odyssey’s famous 2-Ball alignment to help you line the ball up correctly so the face comes in square at the point of impact. Being a mallet, this is also a very forgiving putter so this is ideal for the golfer who struggles with consistent strike.

The 2-Ball Ten is also available with Odyssey’s Triple Track alignment and this works very well with Callaway’s Triple Track balls for even more help with alignment.

Read our full Odyssey 2-Ball Ten Putter review

Best Classic Odyssey Putters

As you would expect from one of the top putter brands, Odyssey has created many classic head shapes that have stood the test of time. Most of these are available in several of their ranges so that you can get the face insert, alignment option and color scheme of your choice. Here are our recommendations from our putter reviews for the best classic Odyssey putter shapes.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Face: DFX

Really well balanced Easy to align and produces a great roll DFX insert is softer than the White Hot OG insert

The Odyssey DFX 2-Ball features the classic shape that also appears in the Odyssey White Hot OG putter range. The excellent balance of this head is immediately noticeable when rolling a few putts and the performance can't be faulted as it is easy to stroke and get putts rolling end over end consistently.

The DFX version features a slightly softer insert than the White Hot OG and the darker color scheme really makes the 2-Ball design stand out. Whichever insert you prefer then the tried and trusted 2-Ball design will deliver.

Read our full Odyssey DFX 2-Ball OS Putter review

(Image credit: MHopley)

Face: White Hot OG

Very well balanced for size of head Better alignment line Excellent grip Nano head is quite compact

The Odyssey White Hot OG #7 Nano putter is the smaller version of the classic #7 shape. This fang shape is almost as iconic as the White Hot insert itself and is ideal if you struggle with hitting the ball out of the centre of the face consistently.

The smaller Nano version is more forgiving than it looks, but if you need that extra size then go for the standard White Hot OG #7 and benefit from a very stable putter with good alignment features

Read our full Odyssey White Hot OG #7 Nano putter review

Odyssey White Hot OG #1 Putter

Face: White Hot OG

Iconic face insert with plenty of models to choose from Insert could be too soft for some

There are a number of blades in the Odyssey White Hot OG range and the #1 shape is the classic Anser style that combines looks with heel and toe weighting. Available in a variety of Odyssey ranges, the #1 shape in the White Hot OG version performs like the White Hot putter of old, but with today’s technology.

The original feel and sound of the old insert has been maintained with the two-part urethane insert bringing the putter right into the 21st century. There is also a much more premium aesthetic on these putters thanks to the silver PVD finish.

Read our full Odyssey White Hot OG putters review

(Image credit: Katie Dawkins)

Face: White Hot OG

Very easy to use Stylish blue and white gives it all round appeal Fantastic feel off the face thanks to the iconic White Hot insert No alignment line on the back of the putter

Our final classic pick comes from the famous 2-Ball family of putters, the White Hot OG. We tested the women's model which has slightly different color finishes and weight to the men's design.

Every surface of the 2-Ball that isn’t gifted with that glorious insert or white and blue design, is softly milled and we mean softly, with a rich silver PVD finish. The performance is amazing as well. The ball comes off the face so smoothly thanks to the familiar White Hot insert.

It is best suited (as with all face balanced putters) to a golfer with a fairly straight back straight through stroke with minimal arc. That being said it does a great job stabilizing a slightly nervy stroke on those shorter putts.

Read our full Odyssey Women's White Hot OG 2-Ball Putter Review

Best Premium Toulon Putters

If money is no object and you want a premium milled steel putter then the Odyssey Toulon Design range is for you. This includes a variety of classic shapes with the mission to make the "most beautiful and the best performing milled putters in the world". Here are our picks from the latest Toulon Design putter range.

(Image credit: MHopley)

Face: Deep Diamond Groove

Deep blade head has longer alignment line Double bend hosel creates less toe hang Great grip Lighter feel and lower MOI might not suit everyone

The Odyssey Toulon Design Chicago putter comes in the dark emerald finish and is a slider deeper version of the Anser style putter. This blade creates a classy look at address and the new Deep Diamond Groove face creates a lovely sound and feel.

The premium design is topped off with a Toulon Stroke Lab shaft that combines a graphite shaft with a steel tip for greater stroke consistency. For more customization you can also vary the sole weights and shaft length to suit your stroke.

Read our full Odyssey Toulon Design Chicago putter review

(Image credit: MHopley)

Face: Deep Diamond Groove

High quality milled putter Stroke lab shaft for more consistency Great grip Feels lighter than steel shafted putter

The Odyssey Toulon Design Las Vegas putter is the premium milled version of the Odyssey #7 model and brings this classic high MOI shape to the metal head market. Not only does it provide great alignment, but the face balanced head of more forgiving than a blade. Combine it with the Stroke Lab shaft for greater consistency and you have a beautiful putter that also delivers excellent performance.

Read our full Odyssey Toulon Design Las Vegas 2022 putter review

How we test

When it comes to product testing, our reviews and buyers' guides are built upon a rigorous testing procedure as well as the knowledge and experience of the test team.

The putter section is headed up by Martin Hopley, one of the foremost UK equipment reviewers with over 20 years' experience. Other members of the Golf Monthly team contribute to the putter tests as well, and all writers are able to efficiently test the vast majority of the biggest product releases and convey the pros and cons eloquently.

Getting into specifics, we test the putters outdoors on real greens with premium golf balls to get a thorough understanding of design features, feel, sound and looks. Ultimately, we aim to be as insightful and honest as possible in our reviews so it is important to acknowledge that no manufacturer can buy a good review. This is because our team tells it how it is. To learn more on our methodology, see how Golf Monthly tests products in our guide.

What to consider when buying an Odyssey putter

When it comes to arguably the most important golf club in the bag, you need to think about what you want and what you like to use when it comes to the putter. A confidence-inspiring design that suits your eye and suits your stroke can save countless shots on the greens and a good flatstick is often the easiest way to bring your handicap down. So what are the things you need to mull over before purchasing one of the best Odyssey putters?

Head Design

Putters come in a traditional blade, mid-mallet or a mallet design. All three styles have positives and negatives to them for every player, and luckily, lots of brands implement technologies across all three.

Mallet putters tend to be much larger than blades and they usually come in various shapes and sizes. This helps in a number of ways. A lot of the time most of the weight in a mallet putter can be found in the club face but because of its design, weight can then be redistributed to other parts of the head which can help stabilize your stroke. The weight of the putter in the perimeter of the clubhead offers better balance than what can be offered from a blade putter.

Mallet putters tend to also have a larger sweet spot which can be beneficial if you are a player who struggles to consistently strike your putts out of the middle of the face. The weight in the head also helps here because it diminishes the twisting of the putter throughout the stroke too.

Additionally, if you struggle with alignment, a mallet putter could be the way to go. Alignment plays a crucial part in putting because it is all about accuracy and a mallet putter can be beneficial here by helping your eyes line up the putt.

A blade putter is a lot simpler in terms of design and will suit the traditionalists a lot more than some of the mallet putters pictured above. Blades also tend to suit players with an arc to their stroke because of the toe-weighted nature of the head.

Feel

Here, we’re talking not just about the feel and sound the ball makes coming off the face but how the putter feels in your hands.

A quieter sound contributes to a softer feel, whereas a louder sound usually translates into a firmer feel. A firmer feel is often the product of shallow grooves or no grooves at all on the face, where sound can’t be dissipated as effectively. They work better with softer feeling golf balls , where as soft-feeling putters work best with firmer golf balls.

You can get putters with adjustable weights in the sole that will alter the feel of the putter. For example, if your stroke is quite smooth and slow, a heavier putter will encourage that more. Jerky putters may prefer a lighter putter, although opting for more weight may reduce it, depending on what your goals are.

The putter grip plays a huge roll in the confidence you feel with a putter. Get one that feels right and sits in your hands comfortably while allowing you to return the putter back to the ball squarely and consistently.

Looks

You should get a putter that you like the look of as the aesthetics can play a role in inspiring or diminishing confidence on the greens.

Blades won’t offer as much alignment assistance, but are still popular because of how they feel and the levels of forgiveness are increasing every year.

Mallet putters have more real estate, and can therefore provide more help to set the face squarely. Mid-mallets are somewhere in the middle, offering a decent level of assistance without looking too cumbersome.

Value

Our final tip is to think about price because while there are some premium designs out there, there are also some models which offer excellent value. All putters will propel the ball towards the hole, but they do it in different ways. If performance is more important than looks or feel, there are lots of cut-price options out there that will do a good job and you can spend more money on other areas of your bag.

Odyssey Putter FAQ

Who makes Odyssey putters?

Odyssey putters are owned by their parent company Callaway Golf.

Is Odyssey a good putter brand?

Odyssey putters are regularly the number 1 putter on the world's professional golf tours as well as the best sellers in the market. Their classic models like the Rossie, 2-Ball and #7 have become iconic shapes that inspire similar designs across the golf industry.

What does Odyssey White Hot OG stand for?

The OG stands for 'Original Gangster' as the White Hot OG insert is based on the original White Hot insert that was one of the best selling putter inserts Odyssey has created.

If you enjoyed this guide to the best Odyssey putters, check out the Golf Monthly website for more buying advice.