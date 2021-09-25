CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
India slams Imran Khan in its Right of reply at UNGA

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York [US], September 25 (ANI): India slammed Imran Khan in its Right of Reply in response against Pakistan Prime Prime Minister's references to Kashmir in his United Nations General Assembly virtual speech and stated that Islamabad has an established history of actively supporting terrorists. Sneha Dubey First Secretary at...

