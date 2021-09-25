CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hockey

French hockey official Luc Tardif elected IIHF president

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — French official Luc Tardif has been elected president of the International Ice Hockey Federation ahead of the return of NHL players to the Olympics in February. Tardif has beaten German candidate Franz Reindl by 67 votes to 39 in the fourth round of the election. Tardif has been president of the French hockey federation since 2006. The new president’s first priority is overseeing the hockey tournaments for next year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing. It will be the first Olympics with NHL players since 2014.

kion546.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

IIHF releases men’s, women’s 2022 Olympic hockey schedules

The International Ice Hockey Federation announced the schedules for the men’s and women’s Olympic hockey tournaments set to take place in February in Beijing, China. A total of 58 games will be played over 18 days with the women’s tournament running from Feb. 3-17 (local) and the men’s taking place from Feb. 9-20 (local).
SPORTS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Defense official defends French submarine-making capability

PARIS (AP) — France's Defense Ministry used Twitter to offer a robust defense of the country's submarine-making capabilities and to criticize Australia’s decision to choose the United States as a partner in a major defense deal. Defense Ministry spokesman Herve Grandjean devoted a series of tweets to tearing into the...
MILITARY
sportspromedia.com

IIHF eyes three-on-three ice hockey at Winter Olympics

Three-on-three won’t come into play before 2026 Games, Tardif confirms. New format was trialled at 2020 Youth Games in Lausanne. Newly elected president of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Luc Tardif is aiming to introduce a new three-on-three ice hockey format at the international elite level, with an eye on the sport being part of the 2030 Winter Olympics.
HOCKEY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Franz Reindl
Person
Luc Tardif
The Independent

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed misconduct, including sexual coercion, by North Carolina coach Paul Riley. Riley was fired by the Courage on Thursday and the allegations touched off a wave of condemnation by players that forced this weekend's games to be called off.Additionally, FIFA on Friday opened an investigation into the case. It is rare...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iihf#Hockey Players#French#Ap#Nhl#German
kion546.com

Former Marseille president, businessman Bernard Tapie dies

PARIS (AP) — Bernard Tapie, the charismatic president of French soccer club Marseille during its glory era whose reign was marred by a match-fixing scandal, has died. He was 78. Marseille announced Tapie’s death on its Twitter page. Marseille “learned with a great sadness the passing of Bernard Tapie” adding that “he will leave a big void in the hearts of Marseille fans and will remain a club legend.” His family announced in a separate statement that he had died from cancer. He is survived by his wife Dominique Tapie and their two children. Tapie’s crowning moment was leading Marseille to the Champions League title in 1993. That same year Marseille was stripped of its French title in a match-fixing scandal that led to relegation.
SPORTS
kion546.com

Ibrahimovic pulls out of Sweden squad ahead of WC qualifiers

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — Zlatan Ibrahimovic has withdrawn from Sweden’s squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Kosovo and Greece. The national team said the veteran striker hasn’t fully recovered from a knee injury. Ibrahimovic turns 40 on Sunday. He was called up by Sweden this week with coach Janne Andersson saying “I hope and believe he can be there.” However Andersson says the AC Milan striker “is not so far ahead in his rehabilitation that he can be part of” the squad. Ibrahimovic missed the European Championship with a knee injury and has played just once this season for Milan.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
kion546.com

Top-seeded Rublev, Ruud reach San Diego Open semifinals

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The top two seeds, Andrey Rublev of Russia and Casper Ruud of Norway, have reached the semifinals of the inaugural San Diego Open. Rublev, who ended the hopes of San Diego native Brandon Nakashima on Wednesday, kept up his strong form and beat sixth-seeded Diego Schwartzman 6-1, 7-5. Ruud reached the first tour-level hard court semifinal in his career with a routine 6-1, 6-4 victory over Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego. Rublev also beat Schwartzman in the recent Laver Cup.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kion546.com

No timetable for injured Backstrom to play for Capitals

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom says he’s taking his hip injury rehab slowly and has no timetable on when he’ll be able to play. Backstrom has not skated during training camp and seems like a long shot to play in the season opener Oct. 13 or soon thereafter. The 33-year-old Swede has ruled out having another surgery on his left hip. He had arthroscopic surgery on it in 2015. The Capitals could put Backstrom on long-term injured reserve to get salary-cap relief. That would force him to miss at least the first 10 games of the season. Backstrom was Washington’s most consistent player and leading scorer last season with 53 points in 55 games.
NHL
kion546.com

Italian cyclist Colbrelli wins Paris-Roubaix race on debut

ROUBAIX, France (AP) — Italian rider Sonny Colbrelli won a rainy and mud-soaked Paris-Roubaix cycling race on his debut. The 31-year-old Bahrain Victorious rider crossed the finish line ahead of Florian Vermeersch of Belgium and Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel. He caught them in a three-way sprint in the Roubaix velodrome and all the riders were caked in dirt from head to toe. Colbrelli collapsed to the ground and was in tears after his victory. The race had been scheduled for April 11 but was postponed until October because of the coronavirus pandemic.
CYCLING
kion546.com

Lemma wins London Marathon, off podium as COVID precaution

LONDON (AP) — Sisay Lemma of Ethiopia has won the men’s London Marathon for the first time and Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya was victorious on her debut in the women’s race. The 30-year-old Lemma completed the 26.2-mile (42.2-kilometer) route in 2 hours, 4 minutes, 1 second. He was 27 seconds ahead of Vincent Kipchumba of Kenya, while Mosinet Geremew of Ethiopia was third. Jepkosgei opted to race in London over the defense of her New York title next month. It paid off after winning in 2 hours, 17 minutes, 43 seconds. Degitu Azimeraw of Ethiopia was second with compatriot Ashete Bekere third.
WORLD
AFP

FIFA welcomes quarantine exemption for UK-based internationals

FIFA welcomed on Sunday a relaxing of quarantine regulations that will allow Premier League players to travel to represent their nations in countries on the UK's red-list for travel. A number of South American and African stars were not released by their clubs for the September international break as they would have had to spend 10 days quarantining in a government-mandated hotel on their return to England. The exemption only applies for those fully vaccinated against coronavirus and players will still be forced to stay in a hotel or private accommodation provided by the club on their own for 10 days. However, they will be allowed out once a day to play or train.
PREMIER LEAGUE
kion546.com

Garbiñe Muguruza rallies to beat Ons Jabeur in Chicago final

CHICAGO (AP) — Garbiñe Muguruza rallied to beat Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 on Sunday in the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic for her second WTA Tour victory of the season and ninth overall. The ninth-ranked Muguruza, from Spain, also won the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in March. From Tunisia, Jabeur became the first Arab tournament winner in WTA history in June at Birmingham, England. She has a WTA Tour-high 44 match victories this season.
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy