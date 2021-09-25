Millennial Money: 5 steps to level up your side hustle

My grandfather had a saying, “If you chase too many rabbits at the same time you will end up with none.”. I’ve come to agree with him. With rise of the hustle culture, a term which I am not a fan of and write about in my book, The Founders Manual, so too has risen the side hustle. People have actually gone to the extent of introducing themselves as “Joe the accountant, but my side hustle is…” This completely devalues whatever they are currently doing to increase the value of their side hustle. This is one of the many reasons I discourage people from getting caught up in and over valuing their side hustles. Side hustles become the interesting and enticing aspect of whatever their current gig is lacking, but that isn’t enough of a reason to have a side hustle because it distracts from something meaningful and purposeful.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO