CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

French hockey official Luc Tardif elected IIHF president

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — French official Luc Tardif was elected president of the International Ice Hockey Federation on Saturday ahead of the return of NHL players to the Olympics in February.

Tardif, who was born and raised in Canada, beat German candidate Franz Reindl by 67 votes to 39 in the fourth round of the election. Tardif has been president of the French hockey federation since 2006 and was involved in the IIHF’s negotiations with the NHL.

Tardif said his short-term priority is overseeing the hockey tournaments for next year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing. It will be the first Olympics with NHL players since 2014 after the league did not release players for the last edition of the Winter Games in South Korea in 2018.

“That’s not completely done, because now we’re working and we try to study, what the protocol will be in China, do the go-between and give the information to the NHL, NHLPA,” Tardif said. “The most part of the discussion is when will be the deadline, because with COVID, we never know what’s going to happen tomorrow.”

The agreement with the NHL allows the league or players to withdraw if there’s a coronavirus outbreak before the Olympics, or if the virus situation in general takes a turn for the worse. Tardif said national teams “should maybe prepare a Plan B in case the NHL is not coming because of COVID,” but that he expected NHL players to be there, with final confirmation likely in mid-December.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called to congratulate Tardif. Putin pledged “further fruitful cooperation” between Russia and the IIHF in a separate message of congratulations.

“I sincerely wish you, Mr. Tardif, success, good health and prosperity,” Putin wrote. Russia won the men’s gold medal at the 2018 Olympics and is hosting the 2023 men’s IIHF world championships.

Tardif is the first French president of the IIHF since Louis Magnus, who founded the federation in 1908.

Tardif replaces Rene Fasel, who did not run for re-election after 27 years in office. Fasel, of Switzerland, is a dentist and former amateur player and referee who worked to bring NHL players to the Olympics for the first time in Nagano, Japan, in 1998.

Fasel was widely seen as an ally of Russia in the sports world and was a prominent critic of stopping Russian athletes and teams competing under their flag and anthem at the Olympics as a result of doping-related disciplinary measures. The four-day IIHF congress in Russia was an extended tribute to Fasel, who had an exhibition game played in his honor and was inducted into the federation’s hall of fame.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
markerzone.com

IIHF RELEASES 2022 OLYMPIC SCHEDULES

On Thursday, the International Ice Hockey Federation released both the men's and women's schedules for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. The men's tournament will get underway on February 9th and will end with the gold medal game on February 20th (China time, February 19th Eastern time). As for the women's schedule, it will begin on February 3rd (China time, February 2nd Eastern time) and will end on February 17th (China time, February 16th Eastern time).
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

The Hockey News Endorses Sergej Goncharov for IIHF President

"President Sergej Goncharov" has a nice ring to it. The Hockey News fully endorses Goncharov to replace outgoing president Rene Fasel this month in Russia to be the future leader of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF). I first met Sergej in 2008 when I was the chairman of Bauer...
KEYT

Defense official defends French submarine-making capability

PARIS (AP) — France’s Defense Ministry has used Twitter to offer a robust defense of the country’s submarine-making capabilities and to criticize Australia’s decision to choose the United States as a partner in a major defense deal. Defense Ministry spokesman Herve Grandjean devoted a series of tweets to tearing into the deal, which also includes Britain. Australia plans to cancel a multibillion-dollar contract to buy diesel-electric French submarines and acquire U.S. nuclear-powered vessels instead. The French government has suggested it was betrayed by the deal’s announcement last week. Grandjean charged Tuesday that Australia’s decision means the country is likely to get the submarines a decade later than planned.
MILITARY
sportspromedia.com

IIHF eyes three-on-three ice hockey at Winter Olympics

Three-on-three won’t come into play before 2026 Games, Tardif confirms. New format was trialled at 2020 Youth Games in Lausanne. Newly elected president of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Luc Tardif is aiming to introduce a new three-on-three ice hockey format at the international elite level, with an eye on the sport being part of the 2030 Winter Olympics.
HOCKEY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Luc Tardif
The Associated Press

Organizers detail COVID-19 rules for Beijing Winter Olympics

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — A 21-day quarantine for non-fully vaccinated athletes, officials and workers at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Daily testing for vaccinated people. No tickets sold to anyone living outside China as Olympic venues open their doors again. Restrictions imposed to control the COVID-19 pandemic at the next Winter...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hockey Canada#Iihf#French#Ap#German#Nhlpa#Covid#Russian
The Independent

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed misconduct, including sexual coercion, by North Carolina coach Paul Riley. Riley was fired by the Courage on Thursday and the allegations touched off a wave of condemnation by players that forced this weekend's games to be called off.Additionally, FIFA on Friday opened an investigation into the case. It is rare...
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
National Hockey League
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Hockey
Country
Switzerland
AFP

FIFA welcomes quarantine exemption for UK-based internationals

FIFA welcomed on Sunday a relaxing of quarantine regulations that will allow Premier League players to travel to represent their nations in countries on the UK's red-list for travel. A number of South American and African stars were not released by their clubs for the September international break as they would have had to spend 10 days quarantining in a government-mandated hotel on their return to England. The exemption only applies for those fully vaccinated against coronavirus and players will still be forced to stay in a hotel or private accommodation provided by the club on their own for 10 days. However, they will be allowed out once a day to play or train.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

595K+
Followers
323K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy