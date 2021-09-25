REGIONAL WEATHER DISCUSSION

(OLNEY/NEWTON) As the cold front moves out of our downstate area, bringing a tenth or two of rain overnight, we return to plenty of sunshine throughout the rest of this Saturday with a cool wind from the northwest. A new high pressure ridge will then set up near the Midwest tomorrow, giving us a southerly wind flow and warmer air moving in for the first of next week, plus warmer than normal air moving in to finish up the final few days of September 2021. Our next chance of precipitation comes next weekend with plenty of sunshine and a dry sky expected all of next week. Stay tuned for continued weather updates and always monitor a NOAA Weather Alert Radio for more weather information and forecast details.