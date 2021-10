It may seem easy to write developer Carry Castle’s Source of Madness off as yet another side-scrolling rogue-lite action game. But as multiple recent releases have proven, the genre still has plenty of room for further expansion. In Source of Madness’s case, it utilizes a machine-learning AI to craft unique monsters for each playthrough, which ensures that players always have something new to fight. This mechanic certainly makes the game stand out among its contemporaries. It also helps that the title sports a macabre Lovecraftian aesthetic that appropriately contextualizes the nearly endless number of disturbing monster types. Those who enjoy the core premise of Source of Madness will likely become happy to hear that the game arrived on Steam Early Access just today.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO