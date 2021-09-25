81-Year-Old Man That Was Missing In Hillsborough County, Found Safe

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL. – The 81-year-old man missing in Hillsborough County has been located and is safe, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was searching for James “Jim” Cottingham, 81, last seen at his Town ‘n’ Country home near Henderson Road and Waters Avenue earlier this morning.

Cottingham suffers from Parkinson’s disease.

He is 6’3” tall and weighs approximately 220 lbs. He has blue eyes and white hair. Cottingham was last seen wearing a green button-down shirt and gray shorts.

