South Africa's vaccine train takes doses to poor areas

With the next round of travel restriction changes expected within a week, a former Cabinet minister has called on the prime minister to remove South Africa from the red list immediately.Lord Hain, who as Peter Hain served in several Cabinet roles under Labour, described the requirement for all arrivals from South Africa to go into hotel quarantine for 11 nights as “unscientific and preposterous”.He wrote: “The UK’s continued red listing of South Africa has no justification whatsoever in science. South Africa has only one variant in circulation, which is the same variant as in the UK: Delta.“Its third wave peaked...

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO