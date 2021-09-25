Scarecrows to return in October

The scarecrows will make their return to the University of Georgia Griffin Campus Education and Research Garden on Ellis Road in October for the annual Scarecrows in the Garden. Organizations and businesses can create their own scarecrow with their own theme, such as promoting businesses, gardening or environmental themes, or creating one just for smiles. Register your scarecrow by Sept. 30 and get registration information on the set-up and display times by emailing griffindirector@uga.edu or call the campus at 770-228-7263. Here are some photos from last year’s event.