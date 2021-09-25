Carr warns Georgians to look out for imposter scams

ATLANTA — Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is cautioning Georgians about several imposter scams that are making the rounds. “Scammers may try to gain your confidence by posing as a legitimate company or government agency,” warns Attorney General Carr. “Consumers should be very wary of unsolicited text messages, emails and phone calls and avoid providing sensitive information, clicking on links, or downloading file attachments unless they know for a fact that the sender or caller is who they claim to be.”