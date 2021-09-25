Georgia DPH following federal guidance for COVID booster shots
Booster shots for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will begin to be administered Monday at state health department vaccination locations. Georgia’s Department of Public Health will follow the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices for the booster shots, Hayla Folden, media communications specialist for District 4 DPH, said in a press release issued Friday.www.griffindailynews.com
