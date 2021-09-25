CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Georgia DPH following federal guidance for COVID booster shots

By KAREN GUNNELS STAFF WRITER KAREN@GRIFFINDAILYNEWS.COM
Griffin Daily News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBooster shots for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will begin to be administered Monday at state health department vaccination locations. Georgia’s Department of Public Health will follow the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices for the booster shots, Hayla Folden, media communications specialist for District 4 DPH, said in a press release issued Friday.

www.griffindailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
record-courier.com

State health officials update guidance on COVID-19 booster vaccine

With “ample” supply and “many opportunities” to get vaccinated, state health officials released guidance Saturday on who “should” and “may” get a booster shot for added protection against COVID-19. In consultation with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Ohio...
PUBLIC HEALTH
richlandsource.com

Ohio Department of Health releases guidance on Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

MANSFIELD -- Richland Public Health is using the Moderna vaccine and everyone is still awaiting guidance on booster shots for Moderna and the Johnson and Johnson vaccines. Richland Public Health will not be doing booster shots at this time. There are other places in Richland County that will have the Pfizer booster shots. Please see the website information in the story below:
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
wslmradio.com

INDIANA TO BEGIN OFFERING PFIZER COVID-19 BOOSTER SHOTS FOR ELIGIBLE HOOSIERS FOLLOWING FDA, CDC ACTIONS

The Indiana Department of Health announced today that booster doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine are available to eligible Hoosiers following federal authorization of the additional dose. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday recommended the administration of a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine to counter waning...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Covid 19 Vaccine#Immunization#Georgia Dph#Covid#District 4 Dph#Pfizer Biontech
ABC 33/40 News

Pfizer booster shots available in Alabama despite "confusion" in CDC guidance

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine are available in Alabama after they received authorization this week from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). All Alabamians who received their second Pfizer dose six months ago are now eligible to receive the Pfizer booster. Neither the C.D.C....
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
brewersassociation.org

CDC Guidance Indicates That Brewers Should Qualify for Booster Shots

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently published COVID-19 vaccine booster shot guidance for people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The guidance aims to identify recipients of the Pfizer vaccine eligible for a booster shot six months or more after receiving their initial vaccination. In addition to other...
INDUSTRY
slocounty.ca.gov

San Luis Obispo County Preparing for COVID-19 Booster Shots while Awaiting Further Guidance from State and Federal Authorities

Health officials prepare as FDA and CDC consider booster shots for those at highest risk of severe outcomes. San Luis Obispo, CA — The COVID-19 vaccines have proven to be safe and effective at reducing infection and preventing the most severe outcomes, including hospitalization and death. San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials and medical experts are reviewing evidence that suggests immunity from a COVID-19 vaccine may wane over time for some recipients, and federal officials are considering recommending a booster shot for those at highest risk of severe outcomes.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bay News 9

Businesses await guidance on federal COVID vaccine mandates

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Businesses across the country are waiting on potential new Occupational Health and Safety Administration guidance on the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate. President Joe Biden has called for private-sector companies with at least 100 employees to require they are vaccinated or to be able to produce weekly test results showing they are not infected with COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Austin American-Statesman

'It's been the Wild West': Experts urge Americans to follow official guidance amid COVID booster craze

COVID-19 boosters are now available to millions of Americans who fall into certain broad categories and want greater protection from the coronavirus. While many are relieved boosters are finally here, there’s little policing to ensure third shots go to the intended people. Health experts say some people who don’t meet the requirements are ignoring official guidelines and seeking third shots.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy