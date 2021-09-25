CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acadia Parish, LA

Rayne Police Arrest Woman Accused of Having Sexual Relationship with Teenage Boy

By Brandon Comeaux
 9 days ago

Facebook via Rayne Police Department

42-year-old April Romine faces four counts of Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile as Rayne Police arrested her Friday afternoon.

Romine is accused of having an ongoing sexual relationship with a 16-year-old boy over the course of several months.

Romine now sits in the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office Jail on a $30,000.00 bond.

Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office Launches New App

Meanwhile, the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office has recently launched their mobile app.

Whether you want to submit a tip, get some information on an inmate, or learn other important information that their office has available, you can do so by downloading their new app.

