Rayne Police Arrest Woman Accused of Having Sexual Relationship with Teenage Boy
42-year-old April Romine faces four counts of Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile as Rayne Police arrested her Friday afternoon.
Romine is accused of having an ongoing sexual relationship with a 16-year-old boy over the course of several months.
Romine now sits in the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office Jail on a $30,000.00 bond.
Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office Launches New App
Meanwhile, the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office has recently launched their mobile app.
Whether you want to submit a tip, get some information on an inmate, or learn other important information that their office has available, you can do so by downloading their new app.
Android Link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details…
iOS Link: https://apps.apple.com/…/acadia-parish…/id1579521945
Here is our new Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office app to keep you, our citizens, informed of what’s going on. There were…
Posted by Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office on Friday, September 17, 2021
