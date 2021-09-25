Rayne Police Arrest Woman Accused of Having Sexual Relationship with Teenage Boy

Facebook via Rayne Police Department

42-year-old April Romine faces four counts of Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile as Rayne Police arrested her Friday afternoon.

Romine is accused of having an ongoing sexual relationship with a 16-year-old boy over the course of several months.

Romine now sits in the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office Jail on a $30,000.00 bond.

On Friday, September 24, 2021, at 5:34 p.m., detectives with the Rayne Police Department arrested April Romine (age 42)… Posted by Rayne Police Department on Friday, September 24, 2021

Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office Launches New App

Meanwhile, the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office has recently launched their mobile app.

Whether you want to submit a tip, get some information on an inmate, or learn other important information that their office has available, you can do so by downloading their new app.

Android Link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details…

iOS Link: https://apps.apple.com/…/acadia-parish…/id1579521945