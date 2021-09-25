Popular Pumpkin Carving Kits for Halloween

Since it’s likely that this year’s Halloween will be another Pandemic one, the Clarke Museum is hosting a virtual pumpkin carving contest!. Entry is easy- go to clarkemuseum.org/events to access the link for the entry form, where you can upload images of your pumpkin carving. Entries are open now through October 14 through the virtual form. Voting runs from October 15 to October 30. Winners will be chosen by the number of “Likes” their image receives on Clarke Museum Facebook page and the winners will be announced on October 31. There are 4 categories: History, Spooky, “Traditional” Jack O’ Lantern, and Freestyle.
Comments / 0