CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Crespo warns Chelsea of Juventus attacking threat

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Chelsea striker Hernan Crespo says they must be wary facing Champions League opponents Juventus. The two teams meet next week in the latest round of group games. Crespo told Sportweek: "Unpredictable challenge, just a detail. I don't know the two teams well also because living in Brazil I can't follow everything well. I saw the first round and they had two convincing victories, they will certainly pass the group.

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Chelsea will battle for Juventus for Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni

Chelsea are preparing an offer for Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. The 21-year-old has earned rave reviews in Ligue 1 under Niko Kovac, resulting in the player making his international debut for France earlier this month. Tuttomercatoweb says Chelsea will offer Tchouameni an 'attractive' proposal in order to convince him to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: Juventus ready to reject Chelsea’s approach for star player

Next Wednesday, Juventus and Chelsea will clash in what is expected to be a thrilling Champions League battle. The two European giants were drawn into the same group, and both won their inaugural fixtures. The Bianconeri comfortably brushed Malmo aside in a 3-0 win away from home, while the Blues earned a hard-fought victory against Zenit.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Chelsea make Juventus defender a priority target

Matthijs de Ligt remains one of the most important players at Juventus and the Bianconeri remain keen to keep hold of the Dutch defender. He joined them in 2019 as one of the most sought-after players with the Bianconeri seeing off competition from top clubs like Barcelona to sign him.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juventus#Argentine#Tribal Football
AFP

PSG's dominance makes Messi a pure luxury in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain are already surging clear towards the Ligue 1 title in France even as Lionel Messi has so far been held back for the Champions League, in which he got his first goal for his new club in midweek. Messi's majestic strike sealed a 2-0 win over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City that sent out a statement to the rest of Europe, PSG confirming that they are leading contenders to go all the way in the Champions League. That is why they signed Messi, as they look to win the European Cup for the first time, and that is why Messi came to Paris following his departure from Barcelona, convinced that the Qatar-owned club offered him the best chance to get his hands on a trophy that has eluded him since 2015. It was just the third time the 34-year-old Argentine had started alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the PSG attack since he made his debut off the bench in a 2-0 Ligue 1 win at Reims in late August.
SOCCER
soccertimes.com

Juventus vs Chelsea Preview, prediction and odds

Prediction and odds for the game: Juventus (16/5) vs Chelsea (9/10) When: Wednesday, 29th September 2021, kick-off 20:00. On Wednesday night, Juventus host Chelsea at the Allianz Stadium in Group H of the Champions League, in what could be one of the most fascinating games of gameweek two of the competition.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Chelsea defender Christensen: Juventus ideal game to bounce back

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen says it's time to bounce back after defeat to Manchester City. The Blues meet Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday night. "It's the perfect game to respond, absolutely," said Christensen to the club's website. "It's not nice to lose our first match, but now we have another game coming up very quickly and it's another tough game as well.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Juventus vs Chelsea: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Juventus host reigning European champions Chelsea on Wednesday evening in the group stage of the Champions League. The Bianconeri spent the previous midweek battling out an encounter their own manager not so jokingly dubbed 'a relegation showdown', with the Old Lady following up a 3-2 victory in that six-pointer with just their second (thoroughly underwhelming) win of the Serie A season by the same scoreline on Sunday.
UEFA
Tribal Football

Juventus aim to steal march on Chelsea in Tchoumeni battle

Chelsea are ready to battle Juventus for AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchoumeni. The newly-capped France international is emerging as one of the hottest transfer properties in Europe this season. Tuttosport says Juve are chasing his signature, though face competition from Chelsea. ASM are prepared to sell Tchoumeni - and want...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Chelsea, Liverpool, Bayern circle for Juventus' Federico Chiesa

The summer transfer window is closed for the top leagues in Europe! After a summer full of international football, countless clubs waited until the last minute to pull off their transfers. See all the major deals here and check out how we graded the biggest signings. But just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming.
MLS
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel: Juventus weaker without Ronaldo

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says Juventus have been hurt by Cristiano Ronaldo's sale for Manchester United. Speaking to reporters during his pre-match press conference on Tuesday, Tuchel outlined when asked his opinion that Juve will clearly miss Ronaldo, but have the talent within their ranks to go far in the competition.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Juventus facing serious competition for Chelsea star

Juventus is one of the clubs looking to sign Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea, but they are facing competition from top European clubs. The German is set to run down his current deal at the European champions and will spark a frenzy for his signature when this campaign end. Juve has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho: How we must play to beat Juventus...

Jorginho says Chelsea must play with 'speed and energy' to beat Juventus. A number of Jorginho's Italy team-mates will line-up for Juve when Chelsea travel to Turin on Wednesday night. And the Euro 2020 winner has outlined how the Blues can overcome the Italian giants. "Obviously, tactically they are really...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Barcelona thumped and Chelsea beaten as Ronaldo rescues Man Utd

Barcelona plunged even further into crisis on Wednesday with a thumping Champions League defeat at Benfica while holders Chelsea were beaten by Juventus but Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a precious last-gasp winner for Manchester United. Barcelona's defeat leaves Koeman -- who took Benfica to the Champions League quarter-finals in 2006 -- in an even more fragile position.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Christensen looking for Chelsea to get back ‘on the front foot’ against Juventus

Chelsea’s defensive record under Thomas Tuchel has been good on an historic level, but perhaps the most remarkable thing about it has been that we managed to do it not through purely defensive or counter-attacking tactics, but rather with controlled and often impressive positive, proactive football. In fact, the biggest problem last season was our inability to convert chances, underperforming our xG by double digits, the biggest margin outside of the bottom five teams in the league.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy