Crespo warns Chelsea of Juventus attacking threat
Former Chelsea striker Hernan Crespo says they must be wary facing Champions League opponents Juventus. The two teams meet next week in the latest round of group games. Crespo told Sportweek: "Unpredictable challenge, just a detail. I don't know the two teams well also because living in Brazil I can't follow everything well. I saw the first round and they had two convincing victories, they will certainly pass the group.www.tribalfootball.com
