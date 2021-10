Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio was floating after their 6-1 defeat of Real Mallorca on Wednesday night. Asensio's hat-trick dominated the scoresheet on the night. He later said, “I'm delighted. I had the opportunity to play from the start and I knew I had to take my chance. I've worked really hard for this moment to come. I'm pleased with the win, the goals and that we've been able to keep the run going. It was a special game for me.

SOCCER ・ 11 DAYS AGO