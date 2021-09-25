CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hubner impressed by Abraham: He's driving Roma

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSerie A great Dario Hubner admits he's been impressed by Tammy Abraham's first weeks with Roma. The former Chelsea striker is already impressing having only joined Roma last month. Hubner told TMW: "Abraham is doing and will do excellent things. "Let's not forget that the Roma forward has just arrived...

www.tribalfootball.com

Tammy Abraham
