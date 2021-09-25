Wausau Family Fest Fireworks Moved To Tonight

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Wausau Area Events moved their scheduled Friday night fireworks to tonight because of the weather. It’s part of the Family Fest being held at the downtown Wausau airport on the southeast side. The fest has many activities planned today and tonight including a 5K run through the southeast side neighborhood starting at 9am. Funds raised will start a scholarship in memory of Claire Hornby, a 10 year old who died of cancer in 2020.