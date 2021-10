This year has seen debut winners in all three of the monuments that have taken place so far: Jasper Stuyven in Milan-San Remo, Tadej Pogačar at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, and Kasper Asgreen at the Tour of Flanders. Of this trio, it might be Asgreen’s victory which was the biggest statement; the Danish powerhouse beat Mathieu van der Poel in a sprint, and could be Deceuninck-Quick Step’s banker in their biggest race for years to come.

CYCLING ・ 2 DAYS AGO