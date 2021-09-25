CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Huskies handle Mustangs in 3-0 sweep

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. CLOUD, Minn. – They say the spirit of the west belongs to the Mustang. The #20 St. Cloud State University volleyball team had something to say about that Friday night. The Huskies dismantled both the saying and the #5 Southwest Minnesota State University Mustangs Friday evening and earned their first Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) sweep along the way. In one of the most highly anticipated matches of the season, St. Cloud State dominated en route to a 3-0 (25-21, 25-18, 25-19) win over SMSU, improving to 9-3 overall and 4-0 in NSIC play.

