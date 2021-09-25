Greenburgh families meet with FEMA following Hurricane Ida damage

For people picking up the pieces from Hurricane Ida, federal help was in Greenburgh on Saturday.

Many families visited the Greenburgh Library in order to seek help following the devastating storm.

While these families try to simply get back on their feet, they are also looking for FEMA's help on a long-term solution.

Several families told News 12 they want to speak to the federal agency about a grant program that would elevate their homes, so the next time a flood hits, their homes may be spared.

Town Supervisor Paul Feiner says Greenburgh says he will work with residents to go through the FEMA application process to have homes raised. He encourages everyone who is interested to reach out to him.