Be honest with yourself, you thought it too. This doesn’t mean that the Brewers can claim a division title just yet, but Friday night was a step in the right direction. Eric Lauer had the performance of the night, going 6.2 IP totaling 114 pitches. The real story though is that it took Lauer 39 pitches to get out of the first inning. Fortunately, he only gave up one run to Fransisco Lindor who scored Brandon Nimmo on a sacrifice groundout.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO