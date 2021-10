BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — It was the first event of its kind, aimed at helping children with congenital heart disease. On Sunday, the Never Miss A Beat foundation put together a 5k in hopes of raising money for research programs at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Organization president Steve Cereby told CBS3 the fight against this disease is a difficult one. “They don’t really know, what creates it, how it forms they just know it’s the leading cause of birth defect in kids,” he said, adding, “Our goal is to advance the treatment the diagnosis of the disease and the prevention...

