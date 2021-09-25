CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL adds Monday night to Wild Card Weekend

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
leadertimes.com
 8 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL is adding Monday night to its Wild Card Weekend. The league announced Friday that it will play one of its first six playoff games on Monday night, beginning with this season. The NFL added a third wild-card team in each conference last season, and then played three wild-card games on Saturday and three on […]

