NFL adds Monday night to Wild Card Weekend

Last season, the number of playoff games increased because the playoff field was expanded from 12 to 14 teams. That resulted in a wild card weekend consisting of six games -- three on Saturday, three on Sunday -- after traditionally having four games played during wild card weekend. The league-owned NFL Network reports the NFL may change wild card weekend to having two games played Saturday, three on Sunday and one on Monday night. The NFL playoffs have avoided Mondays in past years because the College Football National Championship game is usually held the Monday after wild card weekend. But the NFL won't have that problem since this season has expanded by one week to accommodate a new 17-game schedule. ALSO: ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter is accused of conflict of interest as a co-investor in a gambling company with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO