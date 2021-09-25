How one Midwestern city has become a launching pad for tech startups
Rochester, Minnesota, home to the world-renowned Mayo Clinic, has become synonymous with entrepreneurial tech innovation. With businesses such as medical device startup Nanodropper, pioneered by students who developed an adapter to make eye drops smaller, and biomedical research company Cytotheryx, focused on supporting liver health, Rochester continues to build a reputation as a nurturing ecosystem for entrepreneurs.rockydailynews.com
