Environment

Storm Team 11: Nice Fall Weekend

By Jeremy Eisenzopf
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeather conditions remain near perfect through the weekend. Look for some passing clouds this afternoon with temperatures in the low to mid 70’s in the Tri-Cities, 60’s in the mountains. Sunday will be bright and beautiful with mid 70’s in the Tri-Cities, 60’s in the mountains. Long-term Outlook. A gradually...

Storm Team 11: Umbrellas up, Rain moving in today

Much needed rain is returning to the region today for the first time in 10 days! A couple systems, including a cold front and a slow moving upper level system, will lead to waves of rainfall and some thunderstorms through at least Thursday, maybe Friday. Thankfully, rain should be spaced out enough where flooding isn’t too big of a concern. However, isolated flooding is possible, particularly in the mountains.
Storm Team 11: Rain tonight with more breaks Monday before another fetch of moisture arrives

Our dry spell has come to an end! Off and on rain continues tonight with decent opportunities for rain and some thunderstorms over the course of the workweek ahead thanks to a couple systems, including a slow moving upper level low meandering over the Mississippi and Ohio Valleys. Temperatures will remain fairly consistent. Nights will be extremely mild for October and daytime highs mostly muted because of the clouds and bouts of rain, but it will be on the muggy side. No big blasts of fall-like air are in the forecast any time soon.
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Sunday Storm Chances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s not as chilly waking up today, but rain showers are here as an area of low-pressure tracks through the region. There’s no severe weather threat today, but a few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out along with gusty winds around 20 mph. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Most areas should pick up about 1/4″ to 1/2″ of rainfall. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Our sunsets are now before 7:00 PM! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Southwesterly flow keeps mild temperatures around through the week with highs in the low to mid 70’s. Monday, we also have a treat for showers and storms through the morning and afternoon, but they will taper off through the evening. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Tuesday will be the dry day this week and the warmest with partly sunny skies. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Scattered showers stick around for the end of the week but right now it’s looking to shape up just in time for the weekend! WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
PITTSBURGH, PA

