Chinese Military Aircraft with Fighters and Bombers Fly Near Taiwan
Two dozen Chinese military aircraft can be seen flying near Taiwan on Thursday in an apparent show of force. Nineteen People’s Liberation Army aircraft, including 12 J-16 fighters, two J-11 jets, two H-6 bombers, two anti-submarine-warfare aircraft, and one electronic-warfare aircraft, entered Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone Thursday morning, according to Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense.theeastcountygazette.com
