Military

Chinese Military Aircraft with Fighters and Bombers Fly Near Taiwan

By Mara Rev Resma
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo dozen Chinese military aircraft can be seen flying near Taiwan on Thursday in an apparent show of force. Nineteen People’s Liberation Army aircraft, including 12 J-16 fighters, two J-11 jets, two H-6 bombers, two anti-submarine-warfare aircraft, and one electronic-warfare aircraft, entered Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone Thursday morning, according to Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense.

dallassun.com

Chinese state media warns US of another 'deadly attack'

Beijing [China], September 12 (ANI): The editor of Chinese state media, Global Times, Hu Xijin on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack predicted that there will be another "deadly attack" in the US. "The September 11 attack was suicide attacks by 19 terrorists, but it was not the...
CHINA
thedrive

Mystery Flying Wing Aircraft Photographed Over The Philippines

The aircraft resembles the one seen in an image taken in California a year ago that is thought to be of the elusive RQ-180 stealth spy aircraft. The Philippines sits between the South China Sea and the Philippine Sea, two contentious and highly surveilled bodies of water that regularly see large amounts of military activity, especially Chinese and American. All types of military aircraft constantly frequent the skies above both seas, from bombers to drones, but on September 2nd, at around 6:15 AM local time, landscape photographer Michael Fugnit captured something very unique in his lens—what appears to be a stealthy flying wing aircraft with a diamond-shaped fuselage and slender wings, a centralized exhaust, potentially featuring twin engines, and a ventral fuselage bulge.
MILITARY
districtchronicles.com

China must make first nuclear strike against US if Biden defends Taiwan, says China diplomat in chilling message to West

CHINA must make the first nuclear strike against the US if Biden defends Taiwan, a Chinese diplomat said in a chilling message to the West. China’s former ambassador to the UN, Sha Zukang said the country’s long-standing promise to only use nukes in retaliation should be re-examined in response to the new alliances forming in the area.
FOREIGN POLICY
Zhao Lijian
americanmilitarynews.com

3 Russian fighter jets intercept US B-52 bomber near Japan

A U.S. B-52H Stratofortress bomber was intercepted on Sunday by three Russian Sukhoi-35S fighter jets in international airspace near Russian and Japanese territory. PACAF spokeswoman Capt. Veronica Perez told Stars and Stripes on Wednesday that “A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress positively identified and observed three Russian Sukhoi-35S fighters in the vicinity of Iturup over the Sea of Okhotsk in the early morning, 26 September.”
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

US should warn China: Target the Australian mainland, we'll target yours

Responding to the new "AUKUS" security agreement , China says it will target the Australian mainland in the event of war. In an editorial on Wednesday, the Chinese Communist Party's propaganda newspaper the Global Times didn't hold back. "Once the Australian army fights the People's Liberation Army in the Taiwan Straits or the South China Sea," it warned , "military targets in Australia will inevitably become targets of Chinese missiles. Since Australia has become an anti-China spearhead, the country should prepare for the worst." The Global Times clarified that "China will certainly punish [Australia] with no mercy."
POLITICS
#Military Aircraft#Taiwan#Military Budget#Ministry Of Defense#Adiz#The Defense Ministry#Plaaf#Trans Pacific Partnership
theaviationgeekclub.com

‘If they are not scared, let’s meet in the sky:’ China’s People’s Liberation Army Air Force commander threatens US

The Zhuhai Airshow showcased Chinese J-20 Mighty Dragon stealth fighter jets fitted with domestically produced engines, a significant milestone as Beijing pushes the capabilities of its J-20 aircraft in a bid to rival the USAF F-22. During this week China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition (aka Zhuhai Airshow), a major...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

China's high-end military technology touted at biggest air show

ZHUHAI, China, Sept 30 (Reuters) - China put on an extravagant display of once-secret high-end military technology at its largest air show this week, while broadcasting its growing ambitions in space exploration and for self-sufficiency in commercial aircraft. Pandemic-related travel restrictions meant Airshow China in the southern city of Zhuhai...
INDIA
China
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: China discussing takeover of major US military base abandoned in Afghanistan

China is reportedly weighing plans to take over Bagram Airfield, which once served as the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan, new reports revealed this week. The Chinese military is currently conducting a feasibility study for a potential takeover of the major airfield, according to a source briefed on the plans by Chinese military officials who then spoke to U.S. News & World Report on condition of anonymity.
MILITARY
The Independent

China sends 25 fighter planes toward Taiwan on National Day

China sent 25 fighter jets toward self-ruled Taiwan in a large display of force on China's National Day Friday. The People’s Liberation Army flew 18 J-16 fighter jets as well as two H-6 bombers, among other planes. Taiwan deployed air patrol forces in response and tracked the Chinese aircraft on its air defense systems, the island’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.China has sent planes toward the island it claims as part of its territory on a near daily basis in the last couple of years, stepping up military harassment with drills.Last week, the PLA flew 24 fighter jets toward Taiwan after it announced it would apply to join a Pacific trade group that China also applied to join.Taiwan and China split during a civil war in 1949, and China has not ruled out force to reunify with Taiwan. Beijing opposes Taiwan’s involvement in international organizations.
POLITICS
KEYT

Chinese warplanes fly toward Taiwan for 2nd straight day

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China has flown more than 30 military planes toward Taiwan in its second large display of force in as many days. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry says 39 aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone in two sorties on Saturday, one during the day and one at night. That followed a similar pattern on Friday, when 38 planes flew into the area south of the self-governing island. China claims Taiwan, which lies off its east coast, as its territory. The two split in 1949 during a civil war in which the Communists took control of mainland China and the rival Nationalists set up a government on Taiwan.
MILITARY
AFP

North Korea fires anti-aircraft missile in latest test

North Korea has successfully fired a new anti-aircraft missile, state media said Friday as the UN Security Council failed to issue a statement after an emergency meeting on the recent flurry of weapons tests by the nuclear-armed nation. Anti-aircraft missiles are much smaller than the ballistic missiles the North is banned from developing under United Nations Security Council resolutions, and harder to detect from afar.
MILITARY
Reuters

U.S. condemns 'provocative' Chinese activities near Taiwan

TAIPEI, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The United States urged China on Sunday to stop its "provocative" military activities near Taiwan, after the island scrambled jets to warn away close to 100 Chinese military aircraft entering its air defence zone over a three-day period. Taiwan, a democratically governed island that is...
FOREIGN POLICY

