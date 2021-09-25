CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Opinion: Trapped in limbo with cheesy nachos and my COVID cocktail

By Rick Magee
ncadvertiser.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the end of the month approaches, I think about what my upcoming column will be about, and my tired imagination seems to keep getting trapped in pandemic topics like prehistoric saber toothed cats at La Brea. Quarantine, nasal swab tests, self-isolation, and vaccines take up a lot of space in the collective consciousness now, and I think the reason for it is a lack of resolution. Some scientists are saying COVID is just going to be something we live with, like the seasonal flu, and if we can’t imagine that, it is almost as hard to imagine what life was like in the years BC.

www.ncadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Related
howsweeteats.com

33 of My Favorite Drinks For Fall. Cocktails! Mocktails! Coffees!

Here are 33 of my favorite fall drink recipes! From coffee and tea, to punch and sangria, mocktails and hot toddys. Can’t get any better than this – be sure to bookmark this post! You’ve just hit the fall drink jackpot!. It’s really the most delicious time of the year.
FOOD & DRINKS
countrymessenger.com

Easy Cheesy?

When I first started cooking for myself, I tried to make my favorites. Not so simple things like Falafel, potica, red velvet cake, and my pops’ favorite cheese dip. Everything was a disaster. The falafel was greasy and fell apart, the potica was thick and heavy like a brick, and...
RECIPES
Simply Recipes

Grilled Vegetable Nachos

Making a big pan of cheesy nachos is a delicious (and fun!) way to use up surplus vegetables from the garden. I turn to this Grilled Summer Vegetable Nachos recipe when I need a creative way to tackle the squash from my backyard garden (who doesn’t end up with too much summer squash?) or to utilize an extra bundle of chard and zucchini in my CSA box.
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
ncadvertiser.com

The best pandemic advice comes from the very young and the very old

Like most Americans in their 20s, I almost never talked to kids or older people before last year. Then the pandemic began. Driven away from my home in Oakland, Calif., by suffocating wildfire smoke, I moved far from friends and family; laid off from my staff job, I started freelancing. Stringing together gigs for the "70 Over 70" podcast and the New York Times' Kids section, I found myself mostly talking to people over 80 and under 12 years old.
RELATIONSHIPS
FOX 5 San Diego

8 tailgate grilling ideas for the ultimate party food

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals. Best grilling and chilling tailgate tips Tailgating season is upon us, and for sports fans across the nation, that means firing up the portable grill and kicking back with some cold beverages. For some, it marks the beginning of […]
FOOD & DRINKS
12tomatoes.com

Cheesy Ranch Smashed Potatoes

Ahhh, the humble potato. What other food can take so many delicious forms? From soup to French fries to mashed potatoes, the spud can really do it all, and here it takes the form of an appetizer that’s crispy and cheesy and very nearly addictive. These Cheesy Ranch Smashed Potatoes work as a dinner side as well, but they’re the perfect starter for game day and parties alike. Think potato skins… but with a whole lot more potato.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Nachos#Food Drink#La Brea
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Billings Gazette

Guest opinion: In COVID times, caregivers should be vaccinated

I am an executive director of a nonprofit with work I enjoy immensely. And I’m troubled. I did something a year ago that for people in some cultures, would seem unremarkable; but in ours, has been considered extraordinary. I changed my life to care for my 93-year old mother during...
BILLINGS, MT
providencejournal.com

Opinion/Giannini: Our country is at a COVID crossroads

Joanne Giannini is a freelance writer and former Democratic state representative. She lives in Providence. After a year and a half of uncertainty, fear, isolation, sadness, closures and watching many of our fellow Americans die, some are still resisting vaccination. It wasn’t enough to see our seniors die in nursing...
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Cheesy Tater Tots Recipe

If you like snack foods that are filling and packed with delicious ingredients, then you'll love this cheesy tater tots recipe by private practice registered dietician Kristen Carli of Camelback Nutrition & Wellness. Carli knows all about balance when it comes to enjoying a variety of food. This tasty recipe might not be an everyday meal, but it still fits into a healthy lifestyle. Sometimes, a tray of cheesy potato goodness is exactly what you need! Carli remarks, "I'm a big fan of loaded baked potatoes, so I took inspiration from that."
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Forks Over Knives

Vegan Cheesy Crackers

Preheat oven to 325°F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. In a large mixing bowl combine the first nine ingredients (through oregano). In a small blender combine milk, tahini, miso paste, and lemon juice. Cover and blend until smooth. Add milk mixture to flour mixture; knead lightly to form a dough. Divide dough into two equal portions; shape each portion into a brick.
RECIPES
Medscape News

Antibody Cocktail Reduces Chance of Developing COVID

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. A one-time dose of two long-acting monoclonal antibodies reduced the risk of developing symptomatic COVID by 77% in comparison with placebo (P < .001) in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 3 trial in adults, according to researchers who on Thursday presented results at the Infectious Disease Week (IDWeek) 2021 Annual Meeting.
SCIENCE
Cosmos

COVID Booster: antibody cocktails, animal models and long COVID

Watching SARS-CoV-2 spread in animal models in real time. Want to see glowing SARS-CoV-2 moving through cells in real time? Well, now you can, thanks to a study published in PNAS. “Now we can track where the virus goes in animal models for COVID-19,” says virologist Luis Martinez-Sobrido, of Texas...
SCIENCE
WDVM 25

Pumpkin spice treats to try this fall

(WHTM) — Are these pumpkin spice goodies tricks or treats? There are plenty of pumpkin-spice-flavored autumnal oddities to try this year, from classic coffee drinks to spiked seltzer to…ramen. Yep, ramen. Here are some pumpkin spice delicacies to try this season: Pumpkin spice coffee Both Starbucks and participating Dunkin’ locations are offering their pumpkin-spice-flavored beverages […]
FOOD & DRINKS
Houston Chronicle

Disaster strikes again for celebrity chef Rachael Ray

Celebrity chef Rachael Ray is sifting through the ruins of another home. A little over a year after a fire destroyed her Warren County home, Ray tells People magazine the New York City apartment she shares with husband John Cusimano was flooded when the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit earlier this month.
CELEBRITIES
Ladders

Here’s why you keep waking up at 3am

You know the scene. You wake up in the middle of the night and roll over to check your phone, but you don’t really need to. You already know it’s 3am. Most people wake up several times during the night. This is often accompanied by the body shifting its position. These nightly awakenings usually coincide with transitions from one sleep stage to another and are so brief, we often don’t remember them in the morning.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy