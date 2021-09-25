Janet Elaine Smotts Ross, age 63, beloved wife of 15 years to Benny Ross, entered into the gates of heaven to her eternal home on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. She was born in Altus, Oklahoma, to Patricia Effie Wilson Boyd and the late Charles Smotts. Mrs. Ross retired from Bank of America after 30 years of service, where she worked and provided personal banking care at the highest level to her clients. She was a member of Sumter Baptist Temple Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher for many years. Her favorite hobbies were shopping, sewing, crocheting, decorating, arranging flowers and spending time with her grandchildren. Mrs. Ross was active in her community, where she was always lending a helping hand. She loved her husband, momma, girls and grandchildren.