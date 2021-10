How much of Biden’s $3.5 trillion budget plan is headed for Piedmont, or Westernport, or Keyser, or, for that matter, all small municipalities in the United States?. Most of these economic agendas end up helping larger metropolitan areas. I am sure in West Virginia, monies will be appropriated for the infrastructure of Corridor H and the New River Gorge Bridge, but what about in our area?

PIEDMONT, WV ・ 13 DAYS AGO