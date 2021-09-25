CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cards Win 12-4 in Game 2 of Twin Bill, Streak Now at 14

Cover picture for the articleThe Cardinals opened the second game of the doubleheader with Jack Flaherty, who was on a strict pitch limit of fifteen to twenty pitches to start the game. After striking out one batter, he surrendered a single, a home run, and a walk before being pulled for Dakota Hudson. Hudson, making his first start in the MLB since his Tommy John surgery last year, recorded a solid first outing, pitching three and two thirds innings while giving up just two runs (thanks partially to Genesis Cabrera, who inherited a bases loaded jam in the fifth and only allowed one runner to score).

