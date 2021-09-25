CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Is October the Best Month For Beer?

By Nick
92.7 WOBM
92.7 WOBM
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Some people are all about pumpkin spice lattes. I say bring on the pumpkin beer!. There's more to the fall season than just pumpkin pies, pumpkin doughnuts and of course the coveted pumpkin spice latte. This is the time of year when they say the basic women put on their vests, leggings and Ugg boots to got an raid the local Starbucks.

wobm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Real Reason Sassafras Root Beer Is Illegal

There's nothing like an iced cold root beer soda on a hot day to quench your thirst, or a delectable root beer float with vanilla ice cream and topped with whipped cream to sweeten your day. Or, perhaps, as Bobby Flay recommends, you might add some bourbon to your root beer float for a little extra kick (via Food Network). The "root" in root beer is named for the root of the sassafras tree, an ingredient that has been used in traditional root beer recipes since the 1860s. In fact, sassafras consumption dates back even further, as indigenous peoples used it for medicinal purposes (via McGill). All Recipes reported that sassafras — aka ague tree, cinnamon wood, or saxifrax — has also been used to flavor toothpaste, in soap, and as an anti-itch solution for bug bites.
DRINKS
94.5 KATS

The New Thing on the Taco Bell Menu is Unique to Say the Least

I was at Taco Bell over the weekend and noticed they released their take on the chicken sandwich. The Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco is now available and knew I had to try one. The chicken sandwich is nothing new to most restaurants. Many fast food places have had that option for years. It wasn't until recently when there was kind of an Internet war between several including Popeyes and Chic-fil-A on who had the better sandwich that more and more started focusing on their own version. There was even a time when Popeye's restaurants couldn't keep up with demand.
RESTAURANTS
allears.net

Where to Find $1 Coffee in Disney World TODAY

There are lots of places to find coffee in Disney World, but the biggest ones are probably Starbucks and Joffrey’s Coffee and Tea Company. You can find Joffrey’s Coffee kiosks all over Disney World, including Disney Springs and also select Disney World Resort hotels, and you can order cold brews, espresso, giant donuts, and even special seasonal drinks. Today is National Coffee Day and Joffrey’s Coffee is offering Disney World guests a special deal, so if you happen to be looking for some coffee in Disney World right now, you might want to find a Joffrey’s!
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Adams
Only In Delaware

Tucked Away In A Delaware Hotel, Market Kitchen & Bar Is A Gorgeous Restaurant With Unforgettable Food

Did you know that there’s a restaurant in the Hilton Christiana called Market Kitchen & Bar? Based in Delaware, Market Kitchen & Bar is so much more than a place to go for a bite to eat – it’s a fine dining experience that includes stunning decor and a huge selection of wine, beer, and […] The post Tucked Away In A Delaware Hotel, Market Kitchen & Bar Is A Gorgeous Restaurant With Unforgettable Food appeared first on Only In Your State.
NEWARK, DE
themanual.com

10 Best Chocolate Beers To Try in 2021

As boys, we liked our milk chocolatey. As men, we like our beer chocolatey — along with our milk. But we’re not talking about mixing some chocolate powder into a pilsner *barf*. Chocolate beers are most typically in porter or stout form, which utilizes dark malted barley and ale yeast that ferments at the barrel’s top. Both porters and stouts have the same fermentation process. However, stouts tend to use unmalted barley, resulting in a thicker tasting beer with higher alcohol content.
DRINKS
themanual.com

The 11 Best Stout Beers To Greet Fall With

Falling leaves and brisk morning air can only mean one thing: darker beer. As we transition away from the refreshing lagers and session ales of summer, it’s time to turn towards stout. The iconic dark beer immortalized by the likes of Guinness is as close to comfort food as brews get. The soothing malty flavors greet the shorter days and longer nights rather elegantly.
DRINKS
Mens Journal

20 Fall Beers You Need to Try This October

The sun might have set on summer, but packing your beach cooler back in the closest doesn’t shut the door on drinking delicious beer. Gone are the days of sipping IPAs, pale ales, pilsner, and light lagers by the pool or surf. It’s not all bad news though. More than any other season, fall is prime time for cracking a few (dozen) brews, be it while watching a football game, catching up with friends, or hoisting liters of lager at your local Oktoberfest bash. October’s cooler weather welcomes a bounty of fall beers.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pumpkin Beer#Halloween Candy#Pumpkin Spice#Food Drink#Beverages#Men S Health#Shipyard
themanual.com

The 7 Best Stout Beer Glassware Choices in 2021

Stout beer glassware has changed considerably since the Imperial Pint Glass or the Nonic Pint Glass were invented. The Imperial Stout Glass is what you would typically find your Guinness in. It looks like a regular pint glass but it also has a weird bulb shape near the rim of the glass. Since then, stout glassware has evolved into the use of tulip glasses or snifters.
DRINKS
bigeasymagazine.com

You Should Try A New Beer Every Week

It can be hard to choose which one you want with all the different beer flavors out there. It’s also difficult to know how many beers are in a case or pack, so you don’t accidentally buy too much. But here at Melvin Brewing, we have an idea for how to make your decision easier! Try drinking a new beer every week and see what happens! You’ll find that each drink is unique and tasty in its way. Plus, by trying new beers regularly, you’re sure to find some that become favorites of yours. Follow these steps below for best results:
DRINKS
International Business Times

12 Best Beer Health Benefits For National Drink Beer Day

Did you know that beer is the oldest recipe in the world? Thanks to the Sumerians who first started beermaking, we are now able to enjoy this refreshing drink any time we want. While drinking beer is not encouraged among younger people, being able to enjoy it once we hit...
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
TravelDailyNews.com

What are the best beer festivals in the UK?

The UK is home to some of the best beer, ale and cider in the world. Pub culture is a big part of the British lifestyle, and locals embrace it across the country. Beer festivals are a fantastic opportunity to try out new beverages and hang out with your loved ones.
LIFESTYLE
rockydailynews.com

Eight Best Fall Beers from Colorado Breweries

“Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall.” Those words from The Great Gatsby are both ironic and true. And they take on a whole new meaning when it comes to beer. The season officially began on September 22, but there are already dozens, if not hundreds of pumpkin beers in taprooms and shelves around Colorado — and an even higher number of Oktoberfest-style lagers. And while we could have filled this list entirely with those two styles, we decided to round it out with a few other treasures, including the flavors of spices and late-summer harvests of fresh hops and peaches that are evocative of autumn earth tones.
DRINKS
phoenixmag.com

6 New Craft Beer Releases To Take Us Into October

While we’re sad to see September come to an end (so many great beer releases in the past 30 days), October promises to keep Valley beer drinkers very busy – and very quenched. Here are some of the best new releases from craft breweries around the Valley for the coming weekend. Cheers and drink responsibly.
DRINKS
FOX 5 San Diego

8 tailgate grilling ideas for the ultimate party food

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals. Best grilling and chilling tailgate tips Tailgating season is upon us, and for sports fans across the nation, that means firing up the portable grill and kicking back with some cold beverages. For some, it marks the beginning of […]
FOOD & DRINKS
KTEN.com

6 BEST WINE AND BEER PAIRINGS WITH NEAPOLITAN PIZZA

Originally Posted On: https://fondi.com/best-wine-and-beer-pairings-with-neapolitan-pizza/. In this guide, you’ll learn the best wine and beer pairings with Neapolitan Pizza. We’ll be as bold to state that there are few things better in this world than enjoying a fresh, hot out the oven pizza. And we’d even be so bold as to bet most people would agree with us.
FOOD & DRINKS
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy