Unlucky 13th: Cardinals edge Cubs in Game 1, 8-5, to extend winning streak but lose Sosa to injury

By St. Louis Post-Dispatch
chatsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — The win that put these Cardinals on the brink of history the Swifties did not reach and Whiteyball never matched may have come despite a significant loss. The hard-charging Cardinals won their 13th consecutive game by holding fast to a shrinking lead and downing the Cubs, 8-5, in Game 1 of a doubleheader Friday at Wrigley Field. The Cardinals can match the club record set in 1935 for consecutive victories with a win in the nightcap. A rousing victory that included the 30th home runs of the season from Paul Goldschmidt and Tyler O’Neill turn a frightening turn in the sixth for shortstop Edmundo Sosa.

www.chatsports.com

fantasypros.com

Edmundo Sosa exits game with apparent wrist injury

Edmundo Sosa exited game 1 of Friday's Cardinals-Cubs doubleheader with a wrist injury after being hit with a pitch in the 6th inning. Sosa immediately ran into the clubhouse before the trainer could check on him. Sosa was replaced by Paul DeJong at Shortstop. (Derrick S. Goold on Twitter) Fantasy...
MLB
austinnews.net

Cardinals' win streak hits 13 with victory over Cubs

Paul Goldschmidt hit a home run and drove in three runs to power the visiting St. Louis Cardinals to yet another victory, getting the best of the Chicago Cubs 8-5 on Friday afternoon to win their 13th consecutive game. The victory gave St. Louis its second longest winning streak since...
MLB
Central Illinois Proud

Cards bring 12-game win streak into DH vs. Cubs

The streaking St. Louis Cardinals will get key hurler Jack Flaherty back in the rotation as they resume their National League wild-card quest with a road doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs on Friday. The Cardinals (83-69) have won 12 consecutive games while the Cubs (67-85) have lost nine of their...
MLB
chatsports.com

Cubs swept in doubleheader by Cardinals, 8-5 and 12-4

The Cubs are in some pretty good company. The Cardinals, in sweeping a doubleheader from the Cubs Friday, 8-5 and 12-4, established a franchise record by winning their 13th and 14th consecutive games. During that streak they swept the Brewers, who are on the verge of winning the NL Central. The Brewers are a much better team than the Cubs.
MLB
whopam.com

Reds lose, Cardinals & Braves win, Cubs lose Tuesday night games

The Cincinnati Reds left 11 men on base in a 6-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates last night. The Reds are now four games behind St. Louis for the final NL Wild Card spot as they close out the series this afternoon with the Pirates. Pregame at 11:05 this morning on News Radio 95.3 FM/1230 AM WHOP.
MLB
NBC Chicago

Kyle Schwarber Says Cubs Release ‘One of Better Things' for Career

Playoff-minded Schwarber: Non-tender ‘better’ for career originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyle Schwarber, the first homegrown core player kicked to the curb by the Cubs during their nine-month roster purge, watched Kris Bryant’s Wrigley Field homecoming Friday from the other side of town. Among other things, he wondered whether...
MLB
