Paper used to print thousands of ballots that did not meet the specification of Maricopa County’s tabulation machines. Ignored rules which prevented damaged ballots from being matched with their duplicated mates. And recommendations that Attorney General Mark Brnovich open an investigation or two are among dozens of findings expected to be included in the Cyber Ninja’s forensic audit report slated to be presented Friday at the Arizona Senate.

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 10 DAYS AGO