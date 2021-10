Honda has revealed it introduced an upgraded Energy Store (ES) after the summer break that helped Max Verstappen win two of the past three races. Power unit manufacturers are allowed to update each component once per season, and Honda had not done so with its ES due to the complex nature of the technology. A major upgrade was originally scheduled for 2022, but with the Japanese manufacturer leaving Formula 1 at the end of this season, it opted to fast-track the development and managed to get it ready for use by Verstappen at Spa-Francorchamps, where he took pole and was credited with a half-points victory.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO