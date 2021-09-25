CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

X-TREME CLEAN, LLC NOTICE OF FORMATION of a domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC):

X-TREME CLEAN, LLC NOTICE OF FORMATION of a domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC):. DATE OF FORMATION: The Articles of Organization were filed with the New York State Secretary of State on June 30, 2021. NEW YORK OFFICE LOCATION: Clinton County AGENT FOR PROCESS: The Secretary of State is designated as...

RIVER BEND GUN WORKS LLC

NOTICE OF FORMATION of a domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC):. DATE OF FORMATION: The Articles of Organization were filed with the New York State Secretary of State on September 2, 2021. NEW YORK OFFICE LOCATION: Clinton County AGENT FOR PROCESS: The Secretary of State is designated as Agent upon whom...
Local business working towards federal inspection

WEST CHAZY | D&D Meats, a family-owned grocery store and delicatessen, was recently awarded a $200,000 grant to work towards federal inspection from the United States Department of Agriculture. "With this award, we are going to buy bigger more efficient equipment and equipment we currently don't have to produce more...
N.Y. unveils Pfizer COVID-19 booster plan and new website

Pfizer booster doses already available at pharmacies and health departments. ALBANY | With some of New York's population now eligible for Pfizer booster vaccines, New York has unveiled plans to expedite the doses while also encouraging all residents to stay up to date on recommended vaccines, including for the seasonal flu.
YESSENIA MEJIA PSYCHOLOGICAL SERVICES, PLLC, a Prof. LLC.

YESSENIA MEJIA PSYCHOLOGICAL SERVICES, PLLC, a Prof. LLC. Arts. of Org. filed with the SSNY on 06/07/2021. Office location: Essex County. SSNY has been designated as agent upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail process to: The LLC, 1 Bridge Street Suite 24, Irvington, NY 10533. Purpose: To Practice The Profession Of Psychology.
Best Life

Don't Eat Anything Made by This Company Right Now, FDA Says

When you buy something from the grocery store or order it online, as long as the packaging is sealed tightly and appears to be untampered with, you probably tend to trust that whatever is inside the box, bottle, can, or container is safe to consume. What you likely try not to think too much about are the conditions in which the products are made. With one food company, that's become impossible now that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that they seized all of their products due to an infestation at their warehouse. Read on to find out which items you may need to toss from your kitchen as a result of the news.
McDonald's, Subway, and More Are Expected to Be Investigated By the FTC

Several major fast-food chains are likely to be investigated by the Federal Trade Commission, as allegations about the mistreatment of franchisees have recently come to light out of companies like Subway and McDonald's. According to Restaurant Business, Keith Miller of Franchisee Advocacy Consulting and the National Coalition of Associates of...
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING and SPECIAL MEETING OF FIRE DISTRICT #1 ESSEX

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING and SPECIAL MEETING OF FIRE DISTRICT #1 ESSEX. PLEASE be advised that the Budget Hearing for the District's 2022 budget will be held on October 12, 2021, at the Essex Fire House, 2659 Rte 22, Essex, at 7pm. Copies of the preliminary budget are on file at the Town Clerk's office and can also be viewed at the hearing. Following the Public Hearing, there will be a Special Meeting of the Fire commissioners to adopt the 2021 budget, and deal with any other business that may come before them. The public is invited and encouraged to attend. Barbara Kunzi, secretary.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town Board of the Town of Essex, Essex County, New York, will meet at the Town Hall, in Essex, New York, in said Town, on the 14th day of October, 2021, at 6:15pm o' clock Prevailing Time, for the purpose of conducting a public hearing upon a certain map, plan and report including an amended estimate of cost prepared in relation to the proposed increase and improvement of the facilities of the Water District No. 1 in the Town of Essex, Essex County, New York, being the construction of an addition to and reconstruction of the water treatment plant, including original furnishings, equipment, machinery, apparatus, appurtenances, and site and incidental improvements and expenses in connection therewith. The new maximum estimated cost of the aforesaid increase and improvement of the facilities of the Water District No. 1 in the Town is $4,000,000, consisting of an increase of $1,000,000.
REQUEST FOR BIDS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, will accept sealed bids furnishing all vehicles, equipment, personnel, and services necessary for the performance, according to specification, of a contract to be let by the Essex County Board of Supervisors for the transportation of Preschool Special Education Children from various School Districts to various Center Based Program Facilities servicing Essex County for the 2021- 2022School Year.
Bank of America ATM's Down Nationwide

Customers of Bank of America are telling OCSN that the ATMs are down at their branches, as well as the app. Turns out there is a problem nationwide with all ATMs. Employees of Bank of America told OCSN that they're working to fix the problem. However, it might not be done for awhile.
Wyoming Says No to Biden Administration Bank Reporting Regulation on $600 and up Transactions

A Biden administration proposal pushes banks to hand over data to the Internal Revenue Service on accounts with just $600 in transactions. Wyoming Sen. Cynthia Lummis was outraged, saying the plan was an "invasion of privacy" as she tore into Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen during a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Development Committee hearing this week. "Do you distrust the American people so much that you need to know when they bought a couch? Or a cow?" Adding, "There are obvious privacy concerns for all Americans here. and this represents a dramatic new regulatory burden for community banks and credit unions in Wyoming and elsewhere."
