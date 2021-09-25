Braves magic number: What do the Atlanta Braves need to win NL East?

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are seeking their fourth straight National League East title.

As of right now, the Braves are currently at the top of the NL East standings by 1.5 games over the Philadelphia Phillies and 8.0 games over the New York Mets.

So where does their “magic number” to clinch the division stand?

The Phillies beat the Pirates, 8-6 Friday night. The Braves lost their unfinished game from July 21 with the San Diego Padres, 6-5, but beat the Padres in their regularly scheduled game Friday night 3-0 behind Max Fried’s complete game, three hit shutout. The Braves magic number to clinch the National League East Division is now 8.

Because the Phillies are currently in second place, any combination of Braves victories and Phillies losses that equals the magic number will result in the NL East Division title for the Braves.

To calculate the magic number, take the number of games remaining on the leading team’s schedule, add the number one, and subtract the number of games the first-place team leads by in the loss column.

Each time the Braves win, that reduces the magic number by one. Each time the Phillies lose, that also reduces the magic number by one.

The NL East title could come down to the final week of Atlanta’s season as it plays both Philadelphia and New York. The Braves finish a west coast trip against the Diamondbacks (Sept. 20-23) and Padres (Sept. 24-26) before those home series.

For the rest of the season, Philadelphia faces the Orioles and Pirates at home before a road trip to Atlanta and Miami.

Here is how the Braves are chipping away at the magic number.

Atlanta Braves ‘magic number’ tracker

Sept. 14: Braves lose, Phillies lose. Magic number = 15

Sept. 19: Braves win, Phillies lose. Magic number = 13

Sept. 20: Braves, Phillies lose. Magic number = 11

Sept. 21: Braves win, Phillies win. Magic number = 10

Sept. 22: Braves win, Phillies win. Magic number = 9

Sept. 23: Braves lose, Phillies win. Magic number = 9

Sept. 24: Braves split doubleheader, Phillies win. Magic number = 8

