So I need to change a bunch of IPs of my ESXi hosts. Put them in maintenance mode, disconnect, change IP, and then try and reconnect cant be found. I SSH to vCenter and when trying to ping the FQDN it is trying to ping the old IP. Did some searching and saw you can flush the dns cache with the systemctl restart dnsmasq.service command. But still doesnt work. Tried stopping waiting a few minute and starting still no luck. After about 30 minutes it finally resolves.

COMPUTERS ・ 12 DAYS AGO