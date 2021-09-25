Manistee small businesses have mixed emotions about vaccine mandates

Highlights of vaccine mandate · Employees working for a private company with more than 100 workers either have to be vaccinated or tested weekly for COVID-19. · The Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is developing guidelines, and then will have the authority to enforce the rules and issue fines that could be $14,000 per violation. · President Biden has signed an executive order requiring all government employees to be vaccinated, though postal service employees are not covered in this mandate. · Employers will have to pay for the time it takes works to receive the vaccination or for time-off because of side effects. · Exemptions will be limited. California law recognizes medical and religious reasons for not getting vaccines. · California has vaccine mandates for teachers and school staff, and for certain healthcare workers who must be vaccinated by Sept. 30, 2021. · California requires all workers who provide services or work in the healthcare facilities to have their first dose of a one-dose regimen or their second dose of a two-dose regimen by Sept. 30, 2021. Source: California Employment Law Report.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO