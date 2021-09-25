Pasadena Church Services This Sunday

September 26 is Celebration of Ministries Sunday — our annual opportunity to celebrate the many vibrant ministries that make up the work and witness of All Saints Church. Everything you ever wanted to know about the ministries of All Saints Church can be found at the tables on the lawn. Chat with folks at the ministry tables about ministries that might be a good fit for you. Looking to make a difference … to meet new people … to deepen your faith journey … to discuss a great book … to have a good time … to serve others? There’s something for everyone!